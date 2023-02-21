One day after the release of PSVR2Sony has definitively unveiled the list of upcoming games at launch for the PS5 augmented reality headset. Let’s see the complete list indicated through the PS Blog:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owl Chemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Drums Rock (Garage 51)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

Gran Turismo 7 (free update for PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

VR Kayaking: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes both PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 and 2 Remasters (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free update on PS VR2)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Nock (Normal VR LLC)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free update on PS VR2)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free update)

Ragnarock (Wanadev Studio)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, free update for PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free update on PS VR2)

Swordsman VR (Sinn STUDIO Inc., free update on PS VR2 until May 2023)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free update on PS VR2)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata KK)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owl Chemy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

What the Bat? (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free update on PS VR2)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

Above, you can see at a glance all the PS VR2 games that will be available at launch, via their covers.

Finally, remember that these games are joined by others arriving this year: Sony has unveiled ten games today, here are all the trailers at this address.