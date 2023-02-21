Sony has unveiled via the other PS Blog ten games coming to PS VR2 , the PS5 compatible virtual reality headset is coming soon. The list of new video games just unveiled is as follows:

Ten PS VR2 games

Let’s see more details on the various games.

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Another Fisherman’s Tale is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning A Fisherman’s Tale. This captivating adventure takes players on a journey through a surreal world full of imaginative locations and mind-boggling puzzles. The game’s poetic storytelling and unique VR mechanics include the ability to detach and control limbs, which makes for an incredibly immersive experience. If you enjoy imaginative story-driven games, then Another Fisherman’s Tale is for you. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of wonder on PS VR2 this year.

Gorn

The Free Lives team is proud to bring a tremendously realistic representation of gladiatorial combat to PS VR2, just as the ancient Romans would have intended. Since we started developing Gorn, we’ve added a ton of new weapons, enemies, and modes that would-be gladiators will find in the arena, and we believe this is the best version yet! Gorn arrives on March 16.

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Nock, the latest addition to the world of virtual reality gaming, combines the frenzy of bow and arrow action with the excitement of a big football match. Players can slide and fly across a dynamic football pitch as you use your bow and arrow to shoot the ball into the opponent’s goal.

HellsweeperVR

From the makers of Sairento VR and the publishers of Arizona Sunshine comes Hellsweeper VR, an intense VR experience ready to defy the laws of physics. In this game Earth physics does not exist and gravity defying movements become your new reality. Traverse the various circles of hell and master a wide variety of weaponry and elemental magic, all while discovering absurd movements you previously thought unimaginable.

Ragnarock

Ragnarock follows the tradition of arcade games, making it easy to play but difficult to master. Only the most experienced players will be able to collect all the gold medals, rack up the best scores and put their name on the leaderboard. The multiplayer PvP game mode, open to up to 6 players, allows you to compete against friends in real time. Coming February 22nd with PS VR2!

Runners

Enjoy totally free VR shooting and high-speed motorbike combat in crystal clear 4K, as well as intuitive gameplay topped off with upgradeable sidearm mods, exclusive docked cannon weapons and time-warping special moves. Experience tactile immersion with haptic feedback from triggers and controller effects; with feedback from the PS VR2 headset you’ll feel every hit, impact and cannonball.

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Dock your space bar-icella and whip up one-of-a-kind creations in Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending, featuring a fully voice-over campaign, millions of drink combinations, and competitive modes with daily leaderboards. Thanks to procedurally generated rosters, you never know which recipes you’ll have to improvise.

Sushi Ben

Sushi Ben is a narrative adventure where you have to save a local sushi restaurant from bankruptcy. But it won’t be easy! First, you’ll have to meet the townspeople and help them gain their trust. Sushi Ben features a colorful storytelling full of encounters, beautiful 3D manga-style panels, and anime-inspired graphic style.

Swordsman VR

Swordsman is a realistic sword fighting game with historical factions and epic boss fights. Experience visceral combat against physically simulated and armored enemies capable of parrying, countering and dodging your attacks.

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Take to the stage and live out your rock star fantasy in Unplugged: Air Guitar, arriving on 22nd February for PS VR2. Play your air guitar with some of the biggest and best-loved songs from world-class artists like Ozzy Osbourne, The Offspring and Weezer. Unplugged is the game that wants you to feel like a rock legend.