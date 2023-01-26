An analyst said that if Sony wants to make it PSVR2 a successful platform must invest significantly in first-party exclusives, i.e. these games developed by in-house teams. Without these, PS VR2 is screwed

The information comes from Edge Magazine issue 380, featuring the words of video game analyst George Jijiashvili. According to his predictions, PS VR2 will sell 1.6 million units in 2023. This would be a decrease from the 1.9 million PSVRs sold in 2017.

Jijiashvili acknowledges that the growing availability of PS5 could also support PS VR2 sales. In this way the hope is that the number of PS VR2 players will reach 10 million by 2027: however, this is an “optimistic” estimate, according to Jijiashvili. His hopes are based on the assumption “that Sony can deliver some really compelling games to boost sales in 2023”.

As mentioned, Jijiashvili suggests that potentially the problem would be the lack of PS VR2 exclusives. A limited number would not justify the high price of the viewerespecially if you already own such a next-gen headset.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain is one of the few exclusive games planned together with the headset. Meanwhile, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR has already been delayed to March 16, 2023, while most of the other games on the list have been remasters from the original Meta Quest 2 and PS VR releases.

According to Jijiashvili, writes Edge, with PS VR2 Sony aims at a market of enthusiasts. If Call of the Mountain is the only first-party game to release alongside PS VR2, “then they are a bit screwed“, he says. “This dozen games […] it won’t be able to sustain sales of a $550 peripheral that also requires a console to play.”