Today, February 16, 2023, we were finally able to share with you our opinions on the great new hardware of PlayStation: PS VR2, successor of that Project Morpheus so appreciated by the public passionate about virtual reality. Together with the article dedicated to the viewer, we were also able to offer you the review of Horizon Call of the Mountain, a truly great exclusive to this headset.

The response, however, was not totally positive, as confirmed by the Metacritic average. Horizon Call of the Mountain is a solid project, demonstrating the technical power of PS VR2, but at the same time it is unable to amaze much more in playful terms.

As we have told you “Horizon Call of The Mountain is instead the attempt to transpose the classic (literally) two-dimensional modern video game into the medium that should be more revolutionary, which here shows twice its limits and resulting in the new context far too slow. The climbing is fun up to a point, the bow fights too few, and in between is this awkward exploration that not surprising at all.”

Nothing tragic, of course, but perhaps not enough considering the role this game plays. Horizon Call of the Mountain aims to convince a good portion of players – those passionate about exclusive PlayStations who can’t help but buy the latest novelty – to jump into the world of virtual reality, with all the costs that follow.

There first impressiontherefore, is that Call of the Mountain has not really succeeded, although fans of Horizon and Aloy’s adventures will probably like it.

With the rest of the line up made up of lesser titles and established games ported to PS VR2, it seems the headset’s D1 won’t be all that bombastic. Above all, it is not very clear what can we expect from the future. Probably, right now one of the most interesting names is Gran Turismo 7, which, however, can also be played easily on a classic screen. There are no significant exclusives on the horizon and it is natural to wonder if it makes sense to invest the €599 requested by Sony by relying only on trust.

As reported by an analyst, PS VR2’s chances of success are indeed linked to the increase in PS5 stocks (which represent the potential user base of the viewer given that the console is necessary to use it), but above all to the actual availability impact exclusives.

For now we struggle to define ourselves as satisfied, e you? What do you think?

