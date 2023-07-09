The viewer PSVR2 for PS5 it has been on the market for a few months now and some players have decided to sum up in a discussion that underlines some critical issues of the management of the same by sony . The general impression is that the device does not seem to be supported enough.

Shortcomings

Is PS VR2 underexploited?

The general perception of users is that sony is underexploiting PS VR2, as if he doesn’t believe in the device. Comparisons with the PS VR launch show that at the time Sony staged more dedicated events and made more announcements, while PS VR2 already appears to have become marginal, with new games being mostly ported PC games that have already been on the market for some time. The manufacturer itself hasn’t announced anything big after Horizon Call of the Mountain, one of the launch titles, and after the addition of headset support for Gran Turismo 7.

One of shortcomings Biggest of the underlined ones seems to be the absence of PS VR2 conversions of first party PS VR titles. For example, many would like to see the excellent Astro Bot Rescue Mission run on the new headset, considered the best platformer for virtual reality (if not absolutely), just as they would like to be able to play the excellent Blood & Truth, which has received a patch for PS5, but remains playable only on PS VR. Even games like Wipeout Omega, which need no tracking of any kind, haven’t been ported.

There is also concern about the support of third partswith for example F1 23 not having PS VR2 support in any way, where Codemasters had been active in PS VR support with Dirt Rally.

In short, currently the perception is not exactly positive, with the hope that Sony organizes something for the near future, perhaps a State of Play full of high-level first party games.