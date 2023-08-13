Digital Foundry posted a video in which he strongly criticized sony for how it is managing PSVR2its new virtual reality headset, which appears to have been abandoned by the Japanese multinational.
While the criticisms are personal, some of the points made in the video are nonetheless interesting. For example, we talk about how in reality very good games continue to come out for PS VR2, but without marketing. The reason is that, since the VR market is a small one, it cannot count on big names, even with some exceptions such as Half-Life: Alyx and Horizon Call of the Mountain.
Nonetheless there are some very good games that come out without having any resonance, like the recent Synapse. Unfortunately, they risk going completely unnoticed.
Does Sony believe in its headset?
Mostly the development teams dealing with VR games are too small to handle the marketingso one would like the hardware manufacturer to help them with that.
For example, the recent Synapse is defined as a great game and is described in detail during the movie, with some gameplay sequences, as well as other games that have gone completely unnoticed and certainly deserve.
Too bad, because the soft shop of PS VR2 seems to demonstrate, beyond all prejudices about virtual reality, that this technology is now mature and is able to offer truly interesting gaming experiences. Whoever produces the viewers should believe in it more.
