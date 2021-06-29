PlayStation complies with what was announced in March and closes another of the services of its latest portable console.

PlayStation has closed this morning Messages, the messaging service devised by the Japanese company for PS Vita. It was a move expected for months, specifically since Sony confirmed the closure plans for the console bazaar, a decision that was later reversed due to user complaints.

Not so in regards to this application. When disabled, laptop users no longer have options to communicate with their friends. In fact, they remember from Push Square, message history also disappears. Luckily, those who want to consult it can still do so through the messaging service for PS5 and PS4 or through the PlayStation mobile application. Lastly, gamers can no longer use this software to invite friends to your games.

Sony announced its closure in March, in parallel to the already reversed decision to close the PS Store of the console.As we said at the beginning, this decision was made at the end of March, when the PS3, PS Vita and PSP community was informed about the end of the PlayStation Store support on these devices. Said announcement was withdrawn in part by the hardware manufacturer, “after a deeper reflection”, focusing the closure on applications like these and on PSP. “Now, we see that many of you are willing and incredibly passionate about continuing to buy classic PS3 and PS Vita games in the future, so we are glad that we were able to find a solution to continue,” said Jim Ryan, President of SIE.

PlayStation Vita hit stores about eight years ago looking to succeed PSP as the Japanese firm’s commitment to portable hardware. However, it was soon seen that the console did not reach the sales numbers of its predecessor, closing its stage in stores in 2018 after having sold just over 16 million units.

