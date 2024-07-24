This hot summer is the perfect time to get some games at a low price with the PS Store discounts. To save even more, however, you can take advantage of the discount cards PlayStation Wallet Top Up Of Instant GamingThe cut with the best discount is the €60 one, which costs €53.99, or -10%. At this address you can find the promotionwhich we specify is valid for the Italian version of the PlayStation account.
By using the code, you will get credit on the PlayStation Store and you can then use it for buy games and subscriptions.
How to use PlayStation Wallet Reload Code
Through Instant Gaming you can buy the Gift Card (with various denominations, the €60 one is simply the best in terms of discount). You will then get a code that you will have to enter in the dedicated section of your PlayStation Store account (it is called “Redeem code” and you can find it by selecting the various options of your profile on the Sony digital store).
Once you enter the code, the PS Store will tell you what it unlocks (wallet credit, in this case) and you just have to give it the final okay to get the money. You can spend it right away. The Instang Gaming code comes to you sent immediately after purchaseafter a few minutes at most.
