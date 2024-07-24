This hot summer is the perfect time to get some games at a low price with the PS Store discounts. To save even more, however, you can take advantage of the discount cards PlayStation Wallet Top Up Of Instant GamingThe cut with the best discount is the €60 one, which costs €53.99, or -10%. At this address you can find the promotionwhich we specify is valid for the Italian version of the PlayStation account.

By using the code, you will get credit on the PlayStation Store and you can then use it for buy games and subscriptions.