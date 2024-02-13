Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed which PS5, PS4 and VR games are the best-selling in the USA/Canada and Europe via the PS Store in January 2024. Let's see everything in order.

PS5 PS5 Here are the best-selling PS5 games in US/Canada: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 24 TEKKEN 8 NBA 2K24 Baldur's Gate 3 EA SPORTS FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 The Last of Us Part II Remastered Hell Let Loose UFC 5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Mortal Kombat 1 God of War Ragnarök Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Granblue Fantasy: Relink Prince of Persia The Lost Crown ARK: Survival Ascended Here are the best-selling PS5 games in Europe: Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy TEKKEN 8 Baldur's Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The Last of Us Part II UFC 5 It Takes Two Prince of Persia The Lost Crown NBA 2K24 ARK: Survival Ascended Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest ELDEN RING Need For Speed ​​Unbound Assassin's Creed Mirage

PS4 PS4 Here are the best-selling PS4 games on the PS Store in US/Canada Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed ​​Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat EA SPORTS FC 24 NBA 2K24 A Way Out Injustice 2 Gang Beasts Hogwarts Legacy Overcooked! 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III God of War III Remastered Resident Evil 6 God of War CarX Drift Racing Online Here are the best-selling PS4 games on the PS Store in Europe: EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Need for Speed ​​Heat Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Need for Speed ​​Payback Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat CarX Drift Racing Online Battlefield V Gang Beasts WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Goat Simulator STAR WARS Battlefront II Resident Evil 6

PS VR2 PS VR2 Let's start with the best-selling games in the USA for PS VR2: Beat Saber Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Among Us VR Job Simulator Pavlov Moss: Book II Horizon Call of the Mountain Vertigo 2 Ultrawings 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Now here are the European ones: Beat Saber Among Us VR Pavlov Horizon Call of the Mountain Moss: Book II Ultrawings 2 Job Simulator Kayak VR: Mirage Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Arizona Sunshine 2

PS VR PS VR Returning to the old PS VR, here are the best sellers in US/Canada: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber Job Simulator Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Arizona Sunshine Borderlands 2 VR Fruit Ninja VR Dead Land VR These are the European ones: Job Simulator ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Batman: Arkham VR Moss: Book II The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR VR Ping Pong Pro Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Titanic VR