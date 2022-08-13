As reported by a user on NeoGAF, it seems that Sony has solved a “problem” (as long as you want to define it that way) of PS Store. The digital store, in fact, offers a section dedicated to Announcements, or the latest games published. The point, however, is that this section was inundated with small, low-quality games.

One of the problems with digital stores, as they make it easier for indie developers to publish their games, is that they are inundated with low-level, low-priced games, often designed to attract players looking for easy trophies (and there is a video game that makes fun of this practice, just coming to PlayStation). The PS Store also suffered from this problem and the news sectionmanaged in chronological order, was practically useless for finding the best games recently released.

Now, as confirmed by ourselves via PS5, we can see what the section is sorted by number of downloads, taking into consideration the latest games released. In this way you can immediately see which are the best games (or at least those that have attracted the most attention) of the last period, without having to go through dozens and dozens of “fake” video games. Below you can see a shared example on NeoGAF showing the current list in US version.

PSN, news section

This solution perhaps it risks overshadowing those newly released quality indies that fail to quickly become the best sellers, but it is probably a better way to manage the News section than the previous one.

Tell us, do you think the PlayStation store highlights the best games available enough? Even the lesser known “little pearls”?