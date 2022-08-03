Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that, starting today, August 3rd, one is available second wave of Summer Discounts on PlayStation Store, which brings with it new promotions on many titles for PlayStation 4 and PS5. Here are some examples, also dedicated to PlayStation exclusives:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) at the recommended price of € 59.99, instead of € 79.99;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) at the recommended price of € 59.99, instead of € 79.99;

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5) at the recommended price of € 39.59, instead of € 59.99;

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4 and PS5), at the recommended price of € 46.89, instead of € 69.99.

Via the PlayStation Store new offers are available, which are added to those already present in the previous week. The discounts will be available until August 17, 2022, which is for another couple of weeks.

Horizon Forbidden West

Between AAAyou can find games such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (both basic and deluxe), The Quarry (PS4 and PS5, in separate editions), Red Dead Redemption 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Far Cry 6 and others on offer. alone.

If you prefer works that veer more towards indiethen you shouldn’t miss It Takes Two, but also Sifu, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Among Us, Unravel Two, Hades and more.

Tell us, will August open with some PS4 or PS5 shopping?