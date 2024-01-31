Some tips for PlayStation Store discounts

The list is really long and the offers proposed by Sony are many. However, we can give you some random suggestions, even without knowing the price that will be offered.

To start, you shouldn't ignore Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is the chapter before the recently released one Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This is a new beginning for the Yakuza saga, perfect for newcomers, complete with an Italian translation of the texts.

Self Avowed has intrigued you, then you should also take a look at The Outer Worlds, also by Obsidian. The setting is different (sci-fi instead of fantasy) but in style and size it seems to be a similar game based on the team's statements.

Finally, we remind you that it will arrive next month Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If you haven't yet embarked on the adventures of Cloud & Co, the discount on Final Fantasy VII Remake (i.e. the chapter preceding Rebirth) is the perfect opportunity to do so in order to understand whether this saga is for you or not, with an investment minimum.

Tell us, Is there something you're curious about?