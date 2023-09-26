The PS Store product pages now allow you to assign PS4 and PS5 games a vote with a five star system. All this has been reported by some American newspapers and, based on our verification via PS5 which took place at the time of writing, it does not appear to be active in Italy yet. There have been no official announcements from Sony at the moment, so we assume that the system is still a work in progress.

As you can see in theimage above Pushsquare, the vote is visible on the product page, just below the game name logo and just above the purchase/download/version selection function. By pressing on the voting system it is also possible to give a star rating.

Clearly, it is You can only give a vote if you own the game (purchased or obtained in another way, for example through PS Plus). You can also see exactly how the votes were distributed, divided from one to five. In this way, you will be able to see if there are extremely conflicting opinions on the product.