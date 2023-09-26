The PS Store product pages now allow you to assign PS4 and PS5 games a vote with a five star system. All this has been reported by some American newspapers and, based on our verification via PS5 which took place at the time of writing, it does not appear to be active in Italy yet. There have been no official announcements from Sony at the moment, so we assume that the system is still a work in progress.
As you can see in theimage above Pushsquare, the vote is visible on the product page, just below the game name logo and just above the purchase/download/version selection function. By pressing on the voting system it is also possible to give a star rating.
Clearly, it is You can only give a vote if you own the game (purchased or obtained in another way, for example through PS Plus). You can also see exactly how the votes were distributed, divided from one to five. In this way, you will be able to see if there are extremely conflicting opinions on the product.
Review bombing also on PlayStation Store?
Our first thought about this system is that in some cases it will become a new space to perform review bombing. In the case of serious problems, it is good that the public can also have their say on the PlayStation Store and will help less experienced users to notice that there is something strange related to the game they are about to buy.
At the same time, we know that review bombing is sometimes used for the wrong reasons. We’ll have to see how things go. It doesn’t help that – unlike a system like Steam’s – it’s not possible to see exactly who left the review and how long they’ve played the game. You can’t even write one textual reviewas is obvious given that we are talking about a console system: an expansion of the system via mobile and computer would be interesting.
