PS Stars seems to have some problems. The service for PlayStation players it is not turning purchases into loyalty points and, in a period during which many have made various purchases taking advantage of the discounts, many players are reporting the problem on the official sub-reddit.
Many have written about Reddit and they asked if it's just their problem or if it's shared and the answer is that a lot of people aren't able to get points after making a purchase.
Obviously everyone's hope is that Sony not only solved the problem with the PS Stars app, but that it cares reallocate all points not obtained by users during this period.
PS Stars and the points
THE PS Stars points they are obtained when you make purchases via PlayStation Store, but also when you complete certain challenges indicated by the app, linked to the purchase or starting of certain games. The points can then be spent to purchase entire games or to purchase wallet top-ups (for example Dredge for 6250 points, equivalent to a €25 top-up).
Since during the Christmas time many may have spent several dozen euros taking advantage of the discounts, there should be many items in limbo and the hope is that they will return to their legitimate owners.
