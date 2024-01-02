PS Stars seems to have some problems. The service for PlayStation players it is not turning purchases into loyalty points and, in a period during which many have made various purchases taking advantage of the discounts, many players are reporting the problem on the official sub-reddit.

Many have written about Reddit and they asked if it's just their problem or if it's shared and the answer is that a lot of people aren't able to get points after making a purchase.

Obviously everyone's hope is that Sony not only solved the problem with the PS Stars app, but that it cares reallocate all points not obtained by users during this period.