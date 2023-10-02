Sony has revealed the details of the contents of PlayStation Stars in October 2023, including collectibles and game campaigns. Let’s see all the details.

Let’s start with the six collectibles that can be obtained in October. Sony has revealed that there will be special campaigns dedicated to Genshin Impact 4.1 players, which they will only have to complete to unlock the collectibles. The fourth collectible is instead dedicated to Alan Wake 2 and it will be enough to start the game when it is available. The fifth will be obtained by obtaining the Scroll of Whirling Triumph trophy in Monster Hunter Rise (from October 5th). The sixth will be unlocked with the Herald of the Godrick Shard trophy in Elden Ring (from October 26th).

Added to this are the gift points for PS Plus Extra and Premium players who start one of the following games via the catalogue: Friday the 13th, Inscryption, Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Evil Within and Days Gone. At the first start during the month of these games you will get 50 points.