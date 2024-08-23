According to a report from the PushSquare news outlet, Sony is sending an email to PS Plus subscribers to inform them of the update of the terms of service of the PS Stars Rewards Program.

Starting October 24th, you will need to accept updated terms to continue being a PS Stars member, and from then on, your precious points will expire 13 months after they were acquired from your account. Worse still, starting March 1st, 2025, points can no longer be earned with Subscription payments (like PS Plus), both new and recurring.

It will also be necessary manually access PlayStation Stars via the PlayStation App or online and review the Terms of Service, otherwise you will be “deleted as a member”.