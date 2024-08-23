According to a report from the PushSquare news outlet, Sony is sending an email to PS Plus subscribers to inform them of the update of the terms of service of the PS Stars Rewards Program.
Starting October 24th, you will need to accept updated terms to continue being a PS Stars member, and from then on, your precious points will expire 13 months after they were acquired from your account. Worse still, starting March 1st, 2025, points can no longer be earned with Subscription payments (like PS Plus), both new and recurring.
It will also be necessary manually access PlayStation Stars via the PlayStation App or online and review the Terms of Service, otherwise you will be “deleted as a member”.
Sony’s message to PS Plus subscribers
The message recites, in translation: “[I membri di PlayStation Stars devono] accept the updated Terms of Service to remain a PlayStation Stars member, or decline and cancel your PlayStation Stars membership. If you do not make a selection, you will be considered a cancelled member until you accept the updated Terms of Service.”
Obviously this is a very boring newssince PS Plus subscribers are quite expensive and therefore transforming part of the annual expenditure into points was certainly something appreciated. At least a small part of the expense could be recovered. Now instead only digital purchases will have value.
Tell us, use the PS Stars application Or do you barely remember it exists? We also note that PlayStation Stars has removed almost all PS5 games from the awards without warning.
