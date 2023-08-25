It seems that our dear Sir Dan Fortesque it could be resurrected in a whole new way. The attentive fans of MediEvil have noticed what appears to be a teaser for a movie or possibly a TV series based on the cult classic series of PlayStation.

If you visit the official website of playstation productionsthe company established to adapt video games for the big and small screen, you will find a short video under the title ‘Our mission‘. The video is a promotional clip that highlights the identity and objectives of PS Productionswith several well-known characters from PlayStation appearing throughout the video. Halfway through the video, you can clearly see the slender legs of Sir Dan. Every other franchise represented in the video has already received an adaptation or has been confirmed to happen.

So I was checking out the new video on the PlayStation Productions Website and my god…are those the legs of Sir Daniel Fortesque? Could possibly be our first sign that a MediEvil movie is in the works at PlayStation Productions! A perfect choice for an animated Sony movie pic.twitter.com/O3s0x6cnAx — Radec (@realradec) August 23, 2023

Here is the post pointing it out: Since this post hit X, a couple of TV and film writers have hinted at their involvement. Chris Amick and Ben Mekler, both of whom wrote for shows like Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and final spacehave reacted to the previous post: Obviously, none of this is totally conclusive, but the evidence indicates an adaptation of MediEvil. The most likely scenario is an animated TV series, based on the previous credits of this pair of writers, but a movie isn’t out of the question.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: This is one of the franchises that got away from me when they came out. It’s good to know that they haven’t forgotten about their fans and something tells me that this adaptation is not going to disappoint. On the other hand, Kratos also comes out a lot and we have nothing to do with it. god of war. I think it’s an illustrative matter.