There are various reports online, but Sony has not yet released an official statement about.

As we had already reported, PS Portal has been updated to version 3.0.0 which, as always, includes some new features and bug fixes. However, it seems that he also brought with him a problem: various players they can’t connect with the console.

The PS Portal issue with version 3.0.0

The most recent PS Portal update was designed, among other things, to support access to public Wi-Fi (which should make it easier to use the console even away from home) but a good number of online users have reported what time they are there problems with the connection with home networks.

On Reddit Various discussions have appeared with players reporting that they are unable to connect properly to their home Wi-Fi. Furthermore, some also claim that there has been a decline in the quality of graphics.

Obviously not everyone has encountered the problem. Some players do not report any type of error when connecting to their home network while others say that it does not work completely. It’s difficult to say exactly what the trigger is.

Then there are also some extreme cases, with some players reporting that the update completely crashed PS Portal and is now impossible to use. Of course, it’s also possible that some of these issues aren’t related to the update and are just a coincidence.

Until Sony confirms what the problem is, we can only wait. What we can say is that PlayStation Portal has been and continues to be a great success.