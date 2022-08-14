Microsoft claims that Sony would benefit from adding first-party games for PS5 and PS4 to the catalog of PlayStation Plus since launch. The statement appeared in the official documents sent by the Redmond giant to the Brazilian antitrust, which in these days is deciding whether or not to approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As you probably know, the CADE has asked Sony and various publishers, as well as Microsoft itself, to express their opinion on theacquisition of Activision Blizzard and the possible risk of a monopoly being created. The result was a kind of back and forth from the distance between Sony and Microsoft.

Sony said to put the acquisition in a bad light that Call of Duty is unrivaled and that Xbox Game Pass is growing too much. In response, Microsoft pointed the finger at the PS5 and PS4 exclusives and accused the Japanese company of paying to prevent the games from being published on Xbox Game Pass.

Another passage unearthed in the documents sent to the Brazilian antitrust includes Microsoft’s considerations on PlayStation Plus, where he explains that both players and Sony would obtain benefits in the inclusion of the exclusive PS5 and PS4 in the catalog of the service since the launch.

“Sony could exploit even more the high quality of its first party games by making them available on PlayStation Plus on launch day,” reads the document sent by Microsoft to CADE.

“Such a strategy may be able to rapidly accelerate the growth of the service’s user base in response to competitive pressure from Game Pass (or any other service) and [la strategia] it is not adopted by Sony, even when it comes to the new PlayStation Plus (in reference to the Extra and Premium tiers ed). Such a move by Sony could make PlayStation Plus even more attractive to rival any competing publisher strategies for the benefit of players. ”

PlayStation Plus

Does Microsoft give advice to Sony? No, rather like the Japanese company pulls water on its own mill. Probably the Redmond giant wants to prove to Brazilian officials that Xbox Game Pass is not an unattainable service and that PlayStation Plus could compete on an equal footing if only Sony changed its policies on first-party games.

In March Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that releasing PS5 exclusives at launch on PlayStation Plus would reduce the quality of games.