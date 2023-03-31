In a few days we will be able to get our hands on ours PlayStation Plus games for the month of April 2023. But if yours PS4 and PS5 they have full memory and you need to make sure you free up some space, you’ll need to know how much do they weigh the three video games included in the service. Thanks to PlayStation Game Size we can see these details.

The lightest game among those of April 2023 PS Plus is obviously Tails of Iron. The 2D action game weighs in at 1,758GB on PS4 and drops massively on PS5, dropping to just 935MB. The most thought out of the three is obviously Sackboy A Great Adventure, which comes to 35,539GB on PlayStation 4; in the PlayStation 5 version it will get rid of a few GB reaching 31,812 GB.

The only new game of the month, meaning not yet available at the time of writing, is Meet Your Maker. The action and crafting game should weigh between 3 and 8 GB. PlayStation Game Size at the moment does not yet have a precise idea, probably because the data present in the PS Store are not yet definitive or precise enough. In a second tweet, however, he adds that the PS4 version of the game should be between 7 and 8 GB. The biggest doubt is therefore linked to the PS5 version.

So now you have an idea of how much space do you need to free up? if you want to install the various games on PS4 and PS5. Roughly, you’ll need a maximum of 46GB on PlayStation 4 and a maximum of 41GB on PlayStation 5.

Finally, we remind you that the Xbox Games with Gold games have also been announced.