In an interview with WCCFTech, MIDiA Research analyst Karol Severin expressed his opinion on the new subscriptions Extra and Premium of the PlayStation Plus. In his opinion, the new tiers are a move Sony thought of as response to Xbox Game Passwith the main objective of satisfying its users and convincing them to do not switch to a green cross systemmore than to attract new subscribers.

In the interview Severin states that in his view the PlayStation Plus 2.0 is “designed to compete on par with Game Pass, rather than drive innovation in the market. PlayStation has consolidated its offering of streaming games and online multiplayer services into one. only solution, just like Game Pass did in the past. ”

According to Severin, on the one hand PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have the advantage of offering a wider catalog of Xbox Game Pass, but at the same time the absence of EA Play and PlayStation Studios games are shortcomings that should not be underestimated. The analyst also says that in his opinion, Sony’s move is designed more to please existing PlayStation users and persuade them not to switch to Xbox Game Pass.

“I think the move is meant more to effectively manage and promote PlayStation’s existing user base rather than attract new users. manage dropout rates and lessen the temptation of existing users to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass. While I think the new PS Plus will help address some of these issues, I don’t see the new PS Plus proposal as a “game changer” to attract new users to the Sony ecosystem from the outside. ”

PlayStation Plus, logo

Finally, Severin states that over time subscription services will dominate the gaming market, representing its main access point. However it will be a process that will take time and changes in the market, taking China as an example which has various laws to restrict the use of games.

