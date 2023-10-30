As usual, we point out that there is no official date set in stone, but Sony has had a schematic schedule for announcements relating to its subscription services for years now, with the one relating to the new “free” PS Plus games taking place almost always on the Wednesday preceding the first Tuesday of the following month. Accordingly, the official announcement is expected to take place Wednesday 1 November 2023 at 5.30 pm Italian time .

October is coming to an end, so the time has come to answer the usual question that PlayStation users ask themselves: when will the PS5 and PS4 games of the PlayStation Plus Essential Of November 2023 ?

When will PS Plus November 2023 PS5 and PS4 games be available?

As with the timing of the announcement, it is also easy to predict when the new PlayStation Plus PS5 and PS4 games will be made available to subscribers. In fact, we are talking about the following Tuesday, that is November 7, 2023with users therefore being able to redeem the new titles and add them to their library by 4 December 2023.

At the moment we have no information on which games Sony will offer for the month of November. Several times in the past they have been leaked online several hours or days before the official announcement and rest assured that we will update you on our pages if it happens again.

In the meantime, we remind you that you still have a few days to redeem and add the PS5 and PS4 games from the October 2023 PlayStation Plus to your collection.