Precisely on Christmas Day, we remind you that we are close to the end of the month and therefore we find ourselves once again faced with the existential question of when the announcement will be made of the new ones PS5 and PS4 games Of PlayStation Plus Essential, in this case regarding those expected in the month of January 2024: very little left now, with the announcement expected this week.

It should be remembered that there is no official communication on the timing of the announcement, furthermore with the holidays in between there may be variations from the standard. However, if we look at Sony's now consolidated modus operandi on communications relating to PlayStation Plus, we can say that the announcement of the January 2024 games will take place Wednesday 27 December 2023 at 5.30pmwith possible variations on the timetable.

According to the now consolidated rule, also in this case it is the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the new month, the day on which the new games from the PlayStation Plus Essential catalog should be made available. This means that the January 2024 PS5 and PS4 titles will be next available most likely from Tuesday 2 January 2024. Considering the holiday period, there could be some variations, but this seems the most likely scenario at the moment.