We are nearing the end of January 2023 and it is legitimate to start wondering when they will be announced the PS4 and PS5 free games Of February 2023 Of PlayStation Plusbut this is one of the cases in which the answer is not very sure and could still be misleading.

We usually assume that the announcement of PlayStation Plus games takes place on the last Wednesday of the month, which would suggest that the February 2023 games announcement is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 25, 2023. However, the situation is special: the following Tuesday, in fact, is still within the month of January and therefore cannot represent the day on which these titles will be made available.

The PlayStation Plus free games of February 2023 should in fact be made available on Tuesday 7 February 2023, too far from this week to think of an announcement arriving the day after tomorrow. The unwritten rule on PlayStation Plus game announcements, in fact, does not exactly concern the last Wednesday of the month but rather the Wednesday before the Tuesday in which the games are made available, or at least this is the most frequently found rule.

This would suggest that the announcement of the February 2023 games is therefore scheduled for Wednesday February 1, 2023, so not this week but next. In any case, we will also keep an eye on any developments in the coming days, also because some leaks are likely to emerge in advance. In the meantime, we recall the January 2023 PS Plus games still available for subscribers, namely Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS5 and PS4, Fallout 76 for PS4 and Axiom Verge 2 for PS5 and PS4.