We have also reached the end of November, so we are once again faced with the existential question about when the announcement will be made of the new ones PS5 and PS4 games Of PlayStation Plus Essential, in this case regarding those expected in the month of December 2023: well this one is very close and will arrive this week.

As we say every time, there is no official communication on the timing of the announcement, but we can rely on a now fairly consolidated modus operandi from Sony on communications relating to PlayStation Plus, which makes us say with some certainty that the he announcement of the December 2023 games will happen Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 5.30pm.

Also in this case it is the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the new month, the day on which the new games from the PlayStation Plus Essential catalog will probably be made available. This means that the December 2023 PS5 and PS4 titles will be available most likely from Tuesday 5 December 2023. The time is inferred from the fact that the announcement usually arrives at that time, although there may be variations in this regard.