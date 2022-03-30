Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled to the world the new version of PlayStation Plus, now divided into several levels. Second Benji-Salesa well-known Twitter user who shares information and data on the gaming market, this new PS Plus serves to “convince subscribers to pay more” and that’s it.

Precisely, Benji-Sales wrote, via Twitter: “The new PlayStation Plus mostly looks like a way to raise the average subscription price, but not necessarily get new subscriptions. There isn’t enough to push a lot of new people into the service in my opinion, but it could. persuade existing subscribers to rank up, and thereby increase Sony’s revenue.

According to Benji-Sales, in other words, this new PS Plus it is not a huge novelty and, as in reality the rumors had been saying for some time, it has only combined the old PS Plus and PS Now, adding an intermediate subscription. This strategy, according to him, does not serve to convince more people to subscribe, but first of all to convince those who are already subscribers to opt for more expensive subscriptions and therefore increase Sony’s average earnings.

It should be noted that Benji-Sales does not deny that there are news in the service (an example: the time trials of the Premium level, and the new catalog of PS4 and PS5 games of the Extra and Premium levels), but the Twitter user believes that “is not enough“.

