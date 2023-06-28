Also this month, as has become tradition, gods will happen changes within the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: let’s see which titles will leave the catalog and which ones will be available to all subscribers (even Essential) for a limited period.

These are the games that will leave the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums by July 18:

– Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

– Strays (PS5 and PS4)

– Bioshock Remastered (PS4)

– Bioshock 2 Remastered (PS4)

– Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition (PS4)

– Borderlands The Handsome Collection (PS4)

– Rogue Stormers (PS4)

– Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition (PS5 and PS4)

Fluster Cluck (PS4)

– Raiden V Director’s Cut (PS4)

Also new free gamesalso available to subscribers essential, were revealed a few minutes ago by PlayStation itself.

– Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

– Alan Wake Remstered

– Endling – Extinction is Forever

Further details are available on Sony PlayStation official site. Among the most important titles to go and recover before it’s too late check Straythe beloved adventure game from Annapurna Interactive which was shortlisted for GOTY 2022.

It is certainly interesting to add Alan Wakethe prequel to the upcoming Alan Wake 2 is shown in a remastered version, ready to give us a new smattering of what happened in the episode that precedes the awaited title.