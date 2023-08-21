We specify as usual that the Japanese company has not indicated a precise date, but by now the modus operandi for its subscription service is rather schematic and, with rare exceptions, presents the new PS Plus games on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the month following. In practice, the official announcement should take place this week, to be precise Wednesday 30 August 2023 .

We’re nearing the end of August, which means Sony will soon reveal which PS5 and PS4 games will be released at September 2023 for subscribers to PlayStation Plus at no extra cost. When will the announcement be?

When will PS Plus September 2023 PS5 and PS4 games be available?

What games do you want for September 2023 PlayStation Plus?

If the announcement actually arrives on the date we have indicated, then the new PlayStation Plus PS5 and PS4 games will be made available to all subscribers (Essential, Extra and Premium) starting from Tuesday 5 September 2023.

At the moment it is impossible to establish which games Sony will offer, however several times in the past they have been leaked on the net several hours in advance of the official announcement and rest assured that we will update you on our pages if it were to happen again even with those of September.

In the meantime, we remind you that you still have a few days to redeem the August 2023 PlayStation Plus games, which will be replaced by those of the following month.