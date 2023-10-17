Two more classic titles by PS Plus Premium received trophy support; We are talking about Ape Escape Academy and IQ Finaltwo of the four classics added to the catalog today, October 17, 2023.

When Sony originally announced the trophy support for some classics, he stated that adding trophies would be at the publishers’ discretion. The company itself tried to support trophies for all the classics published by itself, including Ape Escape Academy and IQ Final.

Unfortunately, third-party publishers don’t seem to be interested in the extra work, especially Bandai Namco Entertainment. The publisher hasn’t added trophy support to any of its classics on PS Plus. Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and Tekken 6 (the other two games released today) are no exception.

Ape Escape has 36 trophies, including Platinum, while IQ Final has 20 trophies, including Platinum.