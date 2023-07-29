According to what is indicated, this test phase for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be a good four hours. However, considering that we are talking about an RPG that can easily take 200 hours to complete (and not 100%), four hours will be just enough to start the story and understand if the main game mechanics of CD Projekt RED’s work are in line with our expectations.

Through a report from PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that scans the PlayStation servers for information on Sony’s games and services, we have the opportunity to find out that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is one of the games in free trial via PS Plus Premium, which is the highest level of service for PS4 and PS5.

The Witcher 3: some more details for those who haven’t played it yet

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the most recent chapter of the saga (spin-off excluded) inspired by the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski (from which the Netflix TV series was also made). In the game we take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher (Italian translation of Witcher) or a monster hunter who finds himself embroiled in wars between kingdoms and magical plots. Although this is the third chapter of the video game saga, it is not mandatory to have played the previous ones to understand the plot (it is rather more relevant to have read the novels). The Complete Edition version also includes the DLC and various improvements, including those to the graphics on PS5.

It is a third person action RPG open world in which we have to explore, collect new weapons and equipment and upgrade our character giving priority to his skills with the sword, his magical abilities (the Signs) or the study of alchemy which allows you to create bombs and potions to fight .

CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that there will be a sequel to The Witcher as well as a remake of the first chapter.