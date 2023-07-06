Sony Interactive Entertainment has added to the list of games available for free trial through PS Plus Premium a new video game: let’s talk about The Callisto Protocol. The horror game can be tried for a limited time of one hour if you subscribe at no additional cost.

Recall that The Callisto Protocol has a longevity of about ten hours, so a whole hour should be enough to get an idea of ​​what the quality of the game is and if what is proposed is suitable for us. We also recall that PS Plus Premium is the maximum level of Sony’s service for PlayStation. The previous ones are Essential and Extra.