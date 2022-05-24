Sony PlayStation has revealed the details on the minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC via PS Plus Premium, using cloud streaming. In terms of connection speed, you will need a minimum of 5 Mbps to use the service. For maximum quality, you need 15 Mbps. But speaking of your PC requirements, here are the minimum ones:

Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

Core i3 2.0 GHz

300 MB of storage space

2 GB of RAM

Sound card; USB port

Let’s see now instead i recommended requirements For optimal PS Plus Premium cloud streaming to PC performance:

Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

3.5GHz Intel Core i3 or 3.8GHz AMD A10 or faster

300 MB or more of available storage space

2 GB of RAM or more

Audio card; USB port

PS Plus logo

It is then explained that in order to play on PC via controller it will be possible to use the PS4 Dualshock 4. The official page does not indicate other officially compatible controllers, at least for the moment. Recall that PS Plus Premium limits the resolution to a maximum of 1080p.

Finally, here is the list of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games from the Asian catalog, now available.