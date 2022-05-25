With PlayStation 1 game Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee already available on PS Store Malaysian, gamers are getting their hands on all the new features that come with the new UI.

The MP1st site has put together a video documenting every option that can be applied to the classic games included in the level PS Plus Premium. Included are various resolutions, filters, the ability to save and load anywhere, and more.

The video starts with Oddworld’s different resolutions and then moves on to the filters. We can take a look at the default, retro classic and modern options.

One of the coolest features included in these classic games is the ability to save and load your game anywhere, and the demo video reveals how instant the process is.

Once you open the UI, you can use multiple save slots and they all load in under a second. MP1st also points out how you can skip the home screens. The rewind function is also displayed.

The video ends by explaining how these are native PS5 and PS4 ports, which means you can take advantage of cloud saves with PS Plus. The titles also have their own background image, logo and description on the PS5 home screen.

Source: Pushsquare.