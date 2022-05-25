The landing of the service in its first markets leaves us with more details about its game tests.

From this May 23, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium is available in various Asian markets, allowing us to know the fine print of everything announced by Sony these weeks for other markets such as Spanish. For example, thanks to PS Vortex we know that the access to game trials for a limited time It will not be limited to only two hours, having titles with “demos” much more extensive.

Those are the cases of Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon: Forbidden West, which according to the Twitter user allow them to be tasted for a maximum of five hours. It is not clear why these two games, and not Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and WWE 2K22, allow subscribers to access a longer trial version, although it is speculated that they are proposals of a longer duration. .

Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon 2 have 5-hour trialsIn this case, the landing of PS Plus Premium in these markets seems to confirm what was advanced weeks ago, that Sony wants there to be demos for any proposal with a store price greater than 33 euros. According to sources consulted by Game Developer, developers will have a maximum of 3 months from the launch of the game on the PS Store to publish a demo, and it will be available on the platform for at least 12 months. We will have to wait for the next few months to see its success.

In addition to the four games mentioned above, PlayStation has also ensured that there will be demos of Farming Simulator 22 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

Leaving this topic behind, yesterday it was also shared that those users who register for PS Plus or PS Now under some promotion are obliged to pay the difference obtained with the offers to access the most complete catalogs. PlayStation has not yet confirmed this requirement that is generating controversy.

