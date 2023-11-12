As reported by Gematsu via X, the Taiwan video game classification body has registered the PS5 and PS4 version of the Disney and Pixar video game dedicated to the film Up and released on PSP. This probably means that the subscribers of PS Plus Premium will receive access to that video game in Classic catalogue.

In general the online public doesn’t seem particularly enthusiastic for this choice. For example, one user on Reddit said: “Just like Toy Story 3…. They need to choose better titles, it’s stupid to add titles like this when there are far superior versions available. What a waste.”

To be clear, the user in question means that they exist versions for PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii of the video game Up (developed by Heavy Iron Studios) that would have made more sense to add to the service. The observation about Toy Story 3 refers to the fact that a similar thing has already happened: the PSP version of that game was added to the catalog, even though the PS3 version of the game was rather positively received upon its release.