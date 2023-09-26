The well-known leaker billbil-kun, who now regularly anticipates the announcement of upcoming titles on PlayStation Pluspublished a post in which he seems to suggest that i October 2023 games they might not be of high quality.
The insider’s reference is very clear: in an article that appeared on the PlayStation Blog last August 30, the one in which the price increase of PlayStation Plus was announced, the director of Sony’s Content Acquisition & Operations division, Adam Michel, said said that al increase high-quality content would be provided.
“This price adjustment will allow us to continue to offer high-quality games, benefits and added value to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” were his exact words, hence the quote from billbil-kun complete with emoticon with the tear.
Appointment soon for the usual leak?
In short, it seems that this month too billbil-kun has somehow obtained the list of games arriving in the PlayStation Plus catalog for all subscribers, starting from the Essential level, and we therefore imagine that the list in question will be revealed shortly by the leaker.
As for the official announcement, it should arrive tomorrow, September 27, around 5.30pm. What do you think, did billbil-kun want to make a joke or will we really cry?
