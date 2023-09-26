The well-known leaker billbil-kun, who now regularly anticipates the announcement of upcoming titles on PlayStation Pluspublished a post in which he seems to suggest that i October 2023 games they might not be of high quality.

The insider’s reference is very clear: in an article that appeared on the PlayStation Blog last August 30, the one in which the price increase of PlayStation Plus was announced, the director of Sony’s Content Acquisition & Operations division, Adam Michel, said said that al increase high-quality content would be provided.

“This price adjustment will allow us to continue to offer high-quality games, benefits and added value to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” were his exact words, hence the quote from billbil-kun complete with emoticon with the tear.