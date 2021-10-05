THE free PS4 and PS5 games of the catalog PlayStation Plus to October 2021 I’m available from today, as scheduled, therefore subscribers to the Sony service can download freely starting right now for the three titles made available.

The free PlayStation Plus games of October 2021 were announced last week and it’s about Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21.

The first is available in PS5 version, the others are for PS4 but also playable on Sony’s next gen console.

These are rather interesting titles, which range from very different genres: Hell Let Loose is a first person shooter with a war setting that makes its debut today in conjunction with the launch on PS Plus. It is a specifically multiplayer title and set during the Second World War, which features games for up to 100 players at the same time.

Mortal Kombat X is obviously the tenth chapter of the famous fighting game series by Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios, which brings with it the latest news also seen in the next chapter and a large roster of selectable characters. Finally, PGA Tour 2K21 is the official golf simulation of the circuit in question, developed by 2K Games and devoted to the realistic reproduction of the sport.

All PlayStation Plus subscribers can therefore proceed with the download, which will remain available until November 2, 2021.