The news of the day is certainly the announcement of the new one PlayStation Plus, which in a few months will become one and three. The three levels of subscription will allow you to take advantage of a different collection of games, even from previous versions of the Sony console, but not all will have the expected technical improvements, such as unlocking the frame rate and other additional features.

Directly from the words of Jim RyanCEO of Sony, in an interview with Famitsu, replied on the matter: “DWe’ll go into more detail in the future, but I’ve heard from those who have actually played it and proven that the games look very good on PS4 and PS5. But the additional features supported will be different for each game“.

Translated, it means that the advanced features, able to take advantage of the technologies of the new consoles, will be closed to some ‘vintage’ titles, probably for compatibility reasons. Having no official list of titles, it is also difficult to speculate. The fact is that it would be a great shame to see great classics not to the best of their ability, thus hoping that these limits are intended for the fewest number of games possible.

Source: Dualshockers.com