We have now reached the end of April and it is time for the big monthly question: when will the free games for ps5 and ps4 may 2023 Of Playstation Plus Essential? Almost certainly this week and most likely Wednesday 26th April.

You can never have scientific certainty on the timing of these announcements, but it must be said that Sony follows a now quite consolidated modus operandi, therefore we can make a prediction on when the announcement should arrive, and it will be this week, more precisely Wednesday 26 April 2023probably around 5.30pm.

In fact, it would be the last Wednesday before the first Tuesday of May 2023, usually chosen as the day for the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus Essential games. Indeed, the change of free games for PS5 and PS4 is scheduled for Tuesday 2 May 2023, therefore the standard timings should be respected.

As for which games will be announced, we don’t have precise information on this, but it is very likely that some leak could emerge in the next few hours, so keep an eye on the news between today and tomorrow because the usual advances of the case could come out.

We also take this opportunity to remind you that these are also the last days to redeem the free PlayStation Plus Essential games of April 2023, while last week 16 games were added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.