Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town had been previously confirmed to arrive at the subscription service playstation plus over the next week through your level Extrabut now it seems that those plans have been cancelled. sony update the level Extra of your subscription service playstation plus about once a month, adding a number of games to the catalog while removing some titles from the list as well.

Next Tuesday, May 16, will be an important day for subscribers to Playstation Plus Extra. Some featured games will be removed that day, such as the game spider-man from Insomniac, but important titles will also be added. Some of the new games PS Plus Extra that will arrive on May 16 include the exclusive of PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the game of day one humanitybut it seems that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town It is no longer part of the catalog.

sony initially announced 19 new games of PS Plus Extra by May 2023, and Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town was between them. However, sony has updated his blog post where he announced the new games of PS Plus Extra by May 2023, removing any mention of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town in the process. No explanation given as to why it has been removed Story of Seasons from the list of PS Plus Extraand it is unlikely that one will be provided.

This will probably frustrate subscribers of PS Plus Extra who were eager to play Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town through your subscription. On the other hand, there should still be plenty of new games to play as of May 16. PS Plus Extra you will receive a total of 18 new games that day, including the aforementioned game from day one, humanitywhich seems to be quite impressive based on what has been shown so far.

Those who are subscribed to the level Premium of PS Plus they have even more to look forward to on May 16. The subscribers of PS Plus Premium have access to all titles available through PS Plus Extra, plus classic games. Four classic games will come to PS Plus Premium as part of the May 16 update, and three of those titles have their origins in the PSP. Fans have been criticizing PS Plus Premium due to lack of games PSP, so the next update should be a big step in the right direction. However, much remains to be done.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: You’re not missing much guys, don’t worry about this game disappearing from the list, worry about the strange reason it happened.