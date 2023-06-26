June is now winding down and therefore it is legitimate to ask: when will the free games for PS5 and PS4 of the Playstation Plus Essential Of July 2023? As usual we specify that there is no date set in stone, but traditionally Sony presents the new line-up of free titles for its subscribers on the Wednesday afternoon before the first Tuesday of the month. So, barring unforeseen circumstances, the official announcement will take place on July 28 at 17:30 Italian.

If this timeline is met, we can already predict that next month’s PS Plus Essential PS5 and PS4 games will be made available to subscribers starting next Tuesday, i.e. on July 4, 2023.

Considering the vast catalog of games on PS5 and PS4 it is really impossible to make predictions about upcoming news on PlayStation Plus Essential next month and at the moment there are no reliable rumors on the net. In the past, the well-known leaker billbil-kun often anticipated the line-up a few hours before the official reveal, so in the next few days we will be vigilant and report any news on our pages.

In the meantime, there is still time to claim the free PS Plus June 2023 PS5 and PS4 games, which you can add to your collection by 3 July.