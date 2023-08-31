PS5 is the most successful console currently on the market, that’s a fact. The Xbox Series are not even trying to keep up and Nintendo Switch is at the end of its life cycle and is waiting to pass the baton to its heir, not yet announced by Nintendo. Yet it is undeniable that lately Sony has been having not so much product or internal management problems, as with image, in relation to announcements and behaviors that have left players very cold, when they have not been perceived just as anti-consumer . Not least that of price increase of all ranges of PS Plus moreover in a month in which the games given to subscribers appear anything but brilliant.

Problems

Jim Ryan is running PlayStation very aggressively

But let us briefly recap. In recent times the Japanese multinational has: increased the price of PS5; increased the price of the PlayStation Plus subscription; missed a State of Play betting everything on live service games; has not yet given clear perspectives on the first party games of the next few years, except in relation to a turn of the company towards the GaaS model; announced PlayStation Portal, a controller with integrated screen which, in the opinion of the writer (and we imagine not only), costs a little too much for the few functions it offers (it only serves to stream games at home with the console on), as well as to not even support Sony’s own cloud gaming service; and launched PS VR2, a VR viewer that after a few months of life is already perceived as abandoned, even by many of those who bought it, given the lack of first-party exclusives in the works or large third-party announcements. Furthermore, in the battle for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft it assumed the role of the opponent, ending up with a pejorative agreement with the Redmond house regarding the Call of Duty series, compared to the one that had been initially proposed .

Now, it is clear that Sony is a multinational and has the goal of producing profits and satisfying shareholders. It is also evident that the attachment of many to the PlayStation brand it is so strong that it overlooks everything, also because one is not obliged to buy the company’s products anyway, if they are not convincing. So there is no form of coercion in that regard. Then it must be said that even on the Xbox side there have been increases for hardware and subscriptions, which are somehow physiological, especially given the current crisis period.

However, a basic problem remains: Sony is struggling to galvanize its audience and is making choices that leave us dumbfounded in terms of vision of the future. To say, it is not clear what the launch of Portal means for PlayStation, considering that, as already pointed out, it does not even exploit the company’s services in the slightest and therefore does not appear as an enhancement of them. Ditto for PSVR2, which currently appears to be in limbo. The truth is that we know what PlayStation will do between now and October (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) but, aside from the flood of live services, we have no idea what awaits us as early as next year. Sadly we have no perspective and the only thing we can do is comment on the announcements as they come out, perhaps hidden in others (such as the PS Plus price increase) or made completely by surprise, without revealing a some idea of ​​the future. Which is not an exceptional situation for the market leader.