The subscription price has grown all over the world, including Italy, but only in Turkey does it seem to have undergone such a rise. To say, the Extra range has gone from costing 400 Turkish lira (13.90 euros at current exchange rates) to costing 2340 Turkish liras (81.33 euros at current exchange rates). But let’s see the increases in all bands:

Sony has literally stunned its users living in Turkey, increasing the price of the annual subscription to PS Plus by 600%. Yes, you read that correctly.

Profitable increases for Sony

The increases have been good for Sony’s coffers

As already mentioned, such an increase has taken Turkish users by surprise, who were not expecting something like this and who are vehemently protesting the treatment they received. We’ll see what consequences there will be for Sony.

The benefits for the Japanese multinational are many and evident, with the forecast of a sharp increase in revenues per user who has already led the stock exchanges to react more than positively to the novelty, making the stock grow by more than 3% upon announcement.

According to CLSA analyst Amit Garg, the move could lead to higher prices operating profits Sony’s annual revenues of $378 million, with the potential for further growth in the long term. Of course, it also carries risks, because the increases could also lead many to cancel their subscription, particularly in countries such as Turkey, where the amount to spend has become much higher than in the past.