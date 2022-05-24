From now PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium / Deluxe are available in Asia and as a result new details are emerging on the extras offered by the two new subscriptions. Among the advantages of the most expensive tier, namely the Deluxe (the specific tier for markets without streaming), there is also the possibility of accessing time trials of PS5 and PS4 titles. As reported by some users Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 have some 5 hour trial versionswhereas the rest of the catalog imposes a limit of up to two hours.

The confirmation comes from some screenshots shared on Twitter by PS Vortex, in which we can see that both Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 allow you to take advantage of 5-hour time trials, while other titles such as WWE 2K22, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands present a maximum limit of two hours.

This is certainly an interesting detail, which could indicate that publishers can freely decide the duration time trials, as long as they do not go below a minimum limit. This could be of great benefit to the most undecided users for large games such as the latest effort by Guerrilla Games and CD Projekt RED, given that two hours may not be enough to get a clear idea.

That said, at the moment we do not know if these differences in the duration of the time trials will also be applied to the local PlayStation Plus Premium and therefore we are waiting for official details.

Staying on the subject, contrary to what was indicated yesterday by the PlayStation Store, the PS1 and PSP classics will not support online multiplayer.