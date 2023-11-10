A Reddit user created a helpful table showing the value of PS Plus games for 2023 , December obviously excluded since they have not yet been announced. Precisely, as you can see below, she shared the values ​​in both dollars and euros. Furthermore, the value calculation was done in two ways: the price of the game before it was added to PS Plus and the lowest price ever offered for the game on PS Store before adding to PS Plus.

PS Plus, the “best” and “worst” months

PS Plus, which month is the best in your opinion?

As mentioned, the first value is the amount you would have had to pay to buy the games shortly before adding them to PS Plus, while the second value is the minimum amount you would have spent if you had bought the games before adding them to PS Plus in moment in which they were at the historical minimum price.

According to calculations, i best months they were March and October, while November is the worst ever for PS Plus. It must obviously be pointed out that everything depends on personal tastes: the economic value of the game is not representative of its recreational value, but more of the type of product (AAA, indie, medium budget…) and the time between release and addition to PS Plus (which increases the chances of a big discount).