We are very close to the end of the month of September, to be more exact, next Sunday we will already be in October, and therefore, it is time for the game companies to tell us what they have in store for us. However, as always happens, there are people who already know this information and simply share it in the world of the internet.

As is customary, the games that arrive for Ps Plus members with the basic step have been leaked, that is, Essentials, although on this occasion, the usual leaker has only released two titles of those that normally arrive on the platform. The first of them is Farming Simulator 22 and the second The Callisto Protocol, becoming free less than a year after it was originally launched.

🚨 PS Plus Essential – October – The Callisto Protocol

– Farming Simulator 22

🚨 PS Plus Essential – October – The Callisto Protocol – Farming Simulator 22 – ? Available From October 3 – November 6

Obviously, these games will be available starting next October 3, since the games of this membership are always released on Tuesdays. And it is worth remembering that now some are worth more compared to last months, since we also had the reboot of Saints Roweven though it is not an excellent game, it could at least find its audience.

Of course, this leak has to be taken as what it is, but it is very credible, since the user has been right on practically all previous occasions. Even with that, we will have to wait for sony reveal the official lineup, since we still need to know the third game that arrives with this online membership that has caused something to talk about with the price increase.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: When there are games that are more or less new that arrive on these services, there is something that is not going well, so it would not be surprising if The Callisto Protocol studio has not done very well financially.