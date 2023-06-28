The month of June is just a short time away, which is why video game companies should now announce the titles they are going to give to subscribers of their online services. And as almost always in PlayStationreleases have already been leaked that on this occasion bet on various genres for the entire public.

This time the games would be Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling Extinction is Forever. All in their versions for both consoles in circulation sony. That indicates that PlayStation is not yet 100% ready to leave the generation behind as discontinued, something that Microsoft already confirmed a short time ago with Xbox One.

Leaked PS+ July Essential lineup: -Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PS5/PS4)

-Alan Wake Remastered (PS5/PS4)

-Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS5/PS4) https://t.co/ZkEDCyrWbK pic.twitter.com/PuUW1cDC66 —Wario64 (@Wario64) June 28, 2023

For their part, these are not all the games that would arrive this month on the platform, since they are only talking about the subscription level. Essentials, and this is the most basic of those offered on consoles. then later sony will announce the titles to which players who have active membership of Premium and Extra.

Via: dealabs

Editor’s note: This time we have a variety of video games, which will be liked by both the casual and the most hardcore and even lovers of independent productions. Although now the catalog of the levels that cost more is missing.