Although many of us are thinking about the Christmas and New Year holidays, there are some who just want to know the games that will come to playstation plus next month. Fortunately for him, This information has already been leaked, and the selection looks very interesting.

According to Dealabs, who continue to have an impeccable record on their leaks, the three games coming to PlayStation Plus Essentials in January 2023 will be:

–Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5/PS4)

–Fallout 76 (PS4)

–Axiom Verge 2 (PS5/PS4)

Without a doubt, a very interesting selection. Whereas the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come next year this is the perfect time to enjoy the first adventure of Cal Kestis. Similarly, Axiom Verge 2 is a fantastic indie game that takes the metroidvania genre to new levels.

Even Fallout 76, which left a lot to be desired upon its release, is worth at least a look thanks to all the updates, expansions, and improvements it’s seen over the years. Similarly, it has been mentioned that these titles will be available on PS Plus between January 3 and February 7, 2023. For its part, it is very likely that PlayStation will confirm this list next week. On related topics, these are all the games coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra this month. Similarly, Call of Duty could come to PS Plus.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a very good selection of games, and a fantastic way to start the year. Though Fallout 76 It might not be to the liking of many, the other two titles are very worthwhile.

Via: dealabs