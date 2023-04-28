Something to which we are already accustomed, is knowing in advance what are the games that are going to be given away to users who have an active subscription to PS Plus at your level of Essentials. Filterers usually get it right with this information, and now the information itself PlayStation He has come out to declare if it is just rumors or maybe not.

Indeed, as the fans had already said, the titles that will be able to be obtained during May 2023 are neither more nor less than GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenderseither in versions of ps4 and also PS5. In addition, those who have just joined the membership can still download the April titles where Sackboy to Big Adventure it’s included.

Get a closer look at the PlayStation Plus games for May, all available on May 2. More information: https://t.co/G6Fuc6eYdY pic.twitter.com/K6tSHk8vL0 – PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) April 28, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the catalog of titles that arrive for other membership levels is still missing, such as Premium and Extra, where more titles are added every month and some leave the platform after months. Also, from time to time some classics that have originally appeared on the first consoles of sony and also the laptop, PSP.

Remember that PS Plus still gives users of ps4 the opportunity to continue acquiring games.

Via: PS Plus

Editor’s note: It would be better for PlayStation to release these games as soon as the leak goes live, as that really loses the magic of the announcement. This month the games are not going to be so important.