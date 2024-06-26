With July just a few days away, PlayStation has confirmed the three titles that will be part of the Plus selection for the following month. On this occasion we have a quite interesting selection, with Borderlands 3 like the big star.

Starting next July 2, and until August 6, all PlayStation Plus users, Regardless of the subscription you have, you will be able to enjoy the following three titles on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Borderlands 3 | PS4, PS5

“Shoot and loot in an adventure full of mayhem. At the harshest edge of the galaxy lies a group of planets ruthlessly exploited by militarized corporations and filled with loot and violence. This is your home: Borderlands. Now, a crazed cult known as The Children of the Vault has emerged and is spreading like an interstellar plague. Only you have the allies and the arsenal to kill them. Play as one of four all-new, customizable Vault Hunters, the best treasure hunters in Borderlands. Customize your Vault Hunter with the various options available, and use the different skill trees to adapt his abilities to your preferred play style. Play online with anyone at any time, or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down your enemies and face challenges as a team, and collect the rewards that belong only to you – no one will miss out on their share of the loot.”

NHL 24 | PS4, PS5

“Feel the intensity of hockey as EA Sports’ NHL 24 brings you closer to the authentic on-ice action with a host of new gameplay features and updated modes. The new Exhaust Engine recreates the rush and fatigue of high-tension matches, rewarding extended offensive play with innovative spin. Reworked full-control dribbling skills and an enhanced vision passing system expand your momentary strategies and allow you to execute them with absolute precision. Assemble your ultimate NHL 24 team and recreate classic game moments and recent standouts in HUT Moments, plus explore the expansive World of Chel, featuring cross-play, a redesigned EASHL, and more.”

Among Us | PS4, PS5

“Use teamwork, persuasion, and maybe even betrayal in this unique online party game… in space! Get ready to take off, but watch out for the Imposter! Complete tasks to maintain unity on your spaceship and return to civilization, but be alert because one or more random players among the crew are Imposters determined to sabotage the ship and kill everyone. It is up to the remaining humans to finish their tasks and identify the Impostors to expel them into the abyss. But beware! Imposters will use every trick they can to convince others that they are crewmates, so don’t believe everything they tell you. Get your alibi straight or you could be unjustly expelled!”

Along with this, we remind you that you have until July 1 to add SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4 to your bookstore. Starting July 2 and ending August 6, all PlayStation Plus users can download Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us at no additional cost. On related topics, the physical PlayStation media could disappear. Likewise, the Pulse Elite arrive in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

Borderlands 3 is a great game, and its expansions always seem to be on sale. This isn’t that big of a deal, but Among Us is also a great option to play with your friends, while NHL 24 is for all sports game fans.

Via: PlayStation Blog